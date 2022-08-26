Report: US Coast Guard ship denied port call in Solomons

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands. The incident comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activities in the Pacific, which ended Friday, when it sought to make a scheduled stop on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and re-provision. But there was no response from the Solomon Islands government for diplomatic clearance for the vessel to land, so it diverted to Papua New Guinea.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.