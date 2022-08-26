Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report on the death of country singer Naomi Judd obtained by The Associated Press Friday confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. The 76-year-old singer killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. That was the day before she and daughter Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The family has spoken about Naomi Judd’s struggles with mental illness. In a statement released Friday, they said she was being treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, which explains prescription medications that were detected in her system.

