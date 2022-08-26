Louisiana woman denied abortion wants ‘vague’ ban clarified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session of the legislature to clarify the state’s abortion law. Nancy Davis said at a Friday news conference that she will travel out of the state next week for a “medically necessary” abortion. Davis is 15 weeks pregnant. Louisiana state law bans all abortions except if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to a woman if she continues her pregnancy and in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies. Legislators say Davis qualifies for an abortion and that a hospital misinterpreted the law.

