Lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a measure injecting nearly $213 million into a flood-ravaged region of Appalachia. The votes came during a special session devoted to assisting portions of eastern Kentucky with the mammoth challenge of recovering from the disaster. The House passed the measure 97-0 Friday. It sent the assistance package to the Senate, which passed the bill a short time later. The measure was quickly signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, who convened the special session. The relief measure is seen as an initial installment of support until lawmakers reconvene in January, when they will assess the region’s ongoing needs.