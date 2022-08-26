Father, son clinging to cooler rescued from Boston Harbor

BOSTON (AP) — A father and son who were desperately clinging to a cooler at the outermost edge of Boston Harbor after their lobster boat sank were rescued by the Boston Police Department’s harbor patrol unit in the nick of time. Police say officers Stephen Merrick and Garrett Boyle responded to a call for a boat taking on water at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Graves Light Station. The officers spotted the two men hanging on to the bobbing cooler. The dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera video. The officers pulled the men on board and took them to shore to be treated for minor injuries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.