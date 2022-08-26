DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says they have shown a “pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior.” The removals came one week after they were recommended by a grand jury investigating events surrounding the murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The panel found that the district had misspent money that was supposed to go to a school safety program. Levinson last week called the findings “a political hatchet job.”

