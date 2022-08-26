Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state’s Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state’s two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it’s unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.

