Airstrike hits kindergarten in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A broadcaster in Ethiopia’s Tigray region reports that an airstrike carried out by the country’s air force on Friday afternoon hit a kindergarten, causing deaths and injuries. Tigray Television quoted eyewitnesses saying the attack at around 1 p.m. local time hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele. It aired graphic images of dismembered bodies of children and adults filmed in the aftermath of the attack. The AP hasn’t independently verified the footage, and Ethiopian authorities didn’t immediately comment on the report. Tigray officials have not yet issued a count of the number of deaths but the director of Mekele’s Ayder Hospital said that four people had died including two children.

