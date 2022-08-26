Afghan refugee enters not guilty plea in Muslim slayings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A lawyer for an Afghan refugee accused in the slayings of three Muslim men in Albuquerque has entered a not guilty plea on her client’s behalf. The public defender entered the plea for Muhammad Syed on Friday during a remote court hearing. Police have said that Syed is also the suspect in a fourth killing of a Muslim shop owner in Albuquerque. Syed faces three counts of murder and tampering with evidence charges in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community. No motive has been disclosed. Police say bullet casings found at two crime scenes were linked with casings found in Syed’s vehicle and guns found at his home and in his vehicle.

