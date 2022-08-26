2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in western Kentucky and a suspect has been taken into custody. The Henderson Police Department said in a statement on social media that officers responded Thursday evening to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center. Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt told The Courier & Press in Evansville, Indiana that the shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. when about 15 people were inside the facility. Police say an armed suspect identified by witnesses as the shooter was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

