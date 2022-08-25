Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A woman has been arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot. Plano police said in a statement that 58-year-old Esmeralda Upton of Plano was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges after the Wednesday night attack. She remained in city jail Thursday with bond set at $10,000. A widely-circulated video recorded by the women of Indian descent showed Upton ranting at them, challenging their presence in the United States, threatening to shoot them, then attacking the woman shooting the video. It was unclear from the video what, if anything, triggered the rant and assault.

