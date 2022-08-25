Witness: R. Kelly manager threatened her over stolen video

CHICAGO (AP) — A former R. Kelly girlfriend wept on the witness stand as she testified that a Kelly business manager told her in 2007 she should have been killed for causing the R&B star so much trouble. She told jurors Wednesday that she angered Kelly and his associate by stealing a video from duffle bag full of recordings of Kelly having sex with women and girls. Prosecution witness Lisa Van Allen said she rummaged through the bag on a rare occasion when Kelly left it unattended. She then watched the videos one after the other on a VHS player. She took one video that, among other footage, showed Van Allen, Kelly and a younger girl who testified against Kelly last week under the pseudonym, “Jane.” Van Allen also testified at Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted.

