Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:05 PM

Witness: R. Kelly manager threatened her over stolen video

KION

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — A former R. Kelly girlfriend wept on the witness stand as she testified that a Kelly business manager told her in 2007 she should have been killed for causing the R&B star so much trouble. She told jurors Wednesday that she angered Kelly and his associate by stealing a video from duffle bag full of recordings of Kelly having sex with women and girls. Prosecution witness Lisa Van Allen said she rummaged through the bag on a rare occasion when Kelly left it unattended. She then watched the videos one after the other on a VHS player. She took one video that, among other footage, showed Van Allen, Kelly and a younger girl who testified against Kelly last week under the pseudonym, “Jane.”  Van Allen also testified at Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content