Views on pandemic clash in politically divided Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and offered a spirited assessment of the state’s future after a series of tragedies. As he spoke Thursday, his predecessor Matt Bevin watched in the audience. That’s fueling more speculation Bevin might want a rematch. Bevin’s reemergence added an element of surprise at the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual country ham breakfast. The event draws the state’s top political leaders. Bevin offered no hints on whether he’s preparing for a political comeback. The former Republican governor lost to Beshear in 2019 and has been out of the limelight since.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.