Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press/Report for America
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Bureau of Elections has recommended approval of a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution after a review of the campaign’s petition signatures. The Bureau of Election determined that 596,379 of the campaign’s petition signatures that were turned in last month were valid — 146,228 signatures more than the minimum threshold. A final determination on whether the proposed amendment makes the November ballot is expected to come during a state Board of Canvassers meeting next Wednesday.