Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood. That psychiatrist, Dr. Brett Negin, testified Thursday he never received the letter. He stopped seeing Cruz six months before the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The letter says Cruz destroyed a television after losing a video game, punched holes in walls and used sharp objects to cut up the furniture and carve holes in the bathroom. The trial is to determine whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

