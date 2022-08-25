Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent passage of legislation that would limit the cost of insulin for Medicare patients has renewed hope for those pushing for Congress to do more. The provision, a longstanding priority for Democrats, is estimated to bring relief to nearly 2 million people across the country with diabetes. But due to Republican opposition, a provision that would have included patients on private insurance was stripped out moments before the bill’s passage in early August. Now advocates and lawmakers say a bipartisan proposal would expand coverage to millions more patients in need of the life-saving drug.

