Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in different parts of Afghanistan have left hundreds of people dead in the past month. The United Nations and Taliban official said at least 182 people have been killed and according to the Taliban more than 250 people were injured from flash flooding. More than 3,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged. Additionally, 30 people are reported missing with more than 8,200 families affected across 13 provinces, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.