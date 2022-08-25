German cultural group criticizes climate activists’ protest

BERLIN (AP) — A group that represents cultural organizations in Germany has criticized climate activists for gluing themselves to the frames of famous paintings in museums. The German Cultural Council, an umbrella group of cultural organizations, accused the activists of endangering important works with their protest of what they see as insufficient government inaction to curb global warming. The German Cultural Council’s said Thursday that he understands the despair of climate activists but thinks gluing themselves to the frames of famous works of art is “clearly wrong.” Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation glued themselves to the 1651 painting “Landscape during a Thunderstorm with Pyramus and Thisbe” at the Staedel Museum in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

