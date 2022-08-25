3 Finnish journalists on trial for revealing defense secrets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three journalists are on trial in Finland on charges of revealing national defense secrets for allegedly publishing classified documents in a newspaper article. The Dec. 16, 2017, article in daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat focused on the activities of the Finnish Intelligence Research Center, a military intelligence agency. Two reporters and the paper’s acting manager at the time have denied wrongdoing. Finnish broadcaster MTV says they face prison sentences of up four years, if convicted. The trio was not present at the start of the Helsinki District Court trial on Thursday but are scheduled to testify at the end of November.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.