Ukraine leader: The world’s future being decided in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president says that “the world’s future” is being decided by his country’s war against Russia’s “insane aggression” and tjat maintaining Ukrainian independence is “the security of the entire world.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the U.N. Security Council on the six-month anniversary of the invasion that if Russia isn’t stopped, “then all these Russian murderers will inevitably end up in other countries — Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America.” Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine is also celebrating its 1991 independence from the former Soviet Union and “everyone can see how much the world is dependent on our independence.”

