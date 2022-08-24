Texan gets 6 months for threats to Maryland vaccine advocate

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Texas man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Eli Harris of Aubrey, Texas, pleaded guilty in February to threats transmitted by interstate communication. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron announced the sentence Wednesday. According to his plea agreement and statements made in connection with the plea hearing, Harris sent a threatening message from his cellphone to the doctor. Court documents identify the doctor only as “Dr. L. W., who had been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.