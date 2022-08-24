Russian patriarch scrubs meeting where he was to meet pope

ROME (AP) — The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has reportedly canceled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis. Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of foreign relations for the Moscow Patriarchate, was quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency as saying that Patriarch Kirill would not be attending the Sept. 13-15 meeting. He said therefore any meeting with Francis was off. Kirill has justified the invasion of Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a “metaphysical” battle with the West. He has blessed Russian soldiers going into battle and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

