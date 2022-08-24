Philippines inmates protest on prison roof over food, warden
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — About 100 inmates in an overcrowded jail have climbed atop the roof of a prison building in the central Philippines and noisily protested with clenched fist and placards, saying they are not being fed well and demanding the removal of the jail warden. Jail officials said Thursday that the inmates peacefully dispersed after the Wednesday morning protest and were brought back to their cells in the provincial district jail compound in Pototan town in Iloilo province. The jail warden, who was suspended, and the protesting inmates will both face an investigation and possible disciplinary action.