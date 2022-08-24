Pakistani ex-premier Khan appears before court to seek bail

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former prime minister has arrived in court in Islamabad to extend his protection from arrest on charges of making verbal threats to police officers and a judge. Imran Khan is expected to get an extension of protective bail from an anti-terrorism tribunal. His appearancein court comes days after the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif leveled terrorism charges against Khan, escalating political tensions and drawing nationwide condemnation from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Sharif replaced Khan in April when Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

