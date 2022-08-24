Judge rules Mexico’s ex-attorney general to go to trial

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has ruled that the former attorney general who oversaw the original investigation into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teachers college will go to trial on charges of forced disappearance, not reporting torture and official misconduct. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam conceded Wednesday that there may have been “errors” in the investigation, but he said that in the eight years since no one has been able to prove another version of what happened to the students. The 74-yeard-old Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015. He was arrested by agents of the office he used to lead last week.

