Isle Royale wolf population surges after nearly dying off

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The gray wolf population at Isle Royale National Park is healthy once more. Scientists reported Wednesday it has reached 28, only a few years after it had fallen to two. Health problems from inbreeding had caused a steady die-off, leading officials to bring replacements to the Michigan island from the mainland. Michigan Technological University scientist Sarah Hoy says at least five litters of pups have been born since then. Meanwhile, the park’s moose numbers have fallen 28% the past couple of years. But there are still more than 1,300, which is above their long-term average.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.