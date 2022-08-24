France’s Macron heads to Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Algeria for a three-day official visit aimed at boosting future economic relations. At the same time, he will seek to heal wounds inherited from the colonial era, 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The visit comes less than a year after a months-long diplomatic crisis broke out between the two countries that stirred up colonial-era tensions. It also comes as war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner to provide gas to the European continent. Macron is to meet Thursday with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune at the presidential El Mouradia palace.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.