Finland’s leader apologizes for party photo at summer home

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s prime minister has apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader. The photo came out after a video leaked last week showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party. Marin confirmed the photo was taken in a bathroom at the residence in north Helsinki following a July music festival. Marin doesn’t appear in the image; the two women featured have their breasts covered with a sign that says, “Finland.” One of them reportedly posted the photo on social media and it was subsequently removed.

