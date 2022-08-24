Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis alderman has pleaded guilty in a federal bribery case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad on Tuesday admitted to the bribery, racketeering and wire fraud crimes. A grand jury in May indicted Collins-Muhammad, former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd in the scheme. Prosecutors allege Collins-Muhammad, Reed and Boyd helped a small-business owner receive tax abatements and other financial breaks in exchange for bribes including cars, cash and campaign donations. Reed and Boyd are expected to plead guilty Friday.

