Ani DiFranco picture book is scheduled for March 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Ani DiFranco has some life thoughts to share — for kids. Rise x Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that the Grammy winning singer-songwriter’s debut picture book “The Knowing” is coming out March 7, 2023. The publisher calls the book an invitation for “young readers to ponder the distinction between outer forms of identity and the inner light of consciousness.” DiFranco says in a statement that she relishes “a new challenge and creative adventure in life.” DiFranco, 51, is known for such albums as “Fellow Workers,” “Evolve” and “Educated Guess.”

