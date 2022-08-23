Witness: Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago have introduced evidence illustrating the singer’s desperation in the early 2000s to recover an alleged child pornography video featuring himself that had gone missing. A witness testified Tuesday that Kelly offered him $1 million to locate the tape that Kelly knew could land him in serious legal trouble. The charges Kelly faces in Chicago include production of child pornography partly based on that recording. A former merchandizing agent for Kelly, Charles Freeman, testified that he did locate the tape and returned it to Kelly. A prosecutor asked Freeman why it took him two decades to give that recording to police. He said unlike Kelly, police weren’t going to give him $1 million.

