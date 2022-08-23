South Korea says Russian aircraft entered air buffer zone

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it took unspecified “tactical action,” a term that usually refers to the scrambling of fighter jets to chase away foreign aircraft, after Russian warplanes entered its air buffer zone unannounced. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the move was aimed at preventing accidental clashes along its air defense identification zone but didn’t provide more details. The South Korean military did not confirm Russian media reports that it scrambled F-16 fighter jets in response to two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet that flew over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

