Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than four months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained. The blaze was sparked in the spring by two errant prescribed fires conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. More than 530 square miles of the Rocky Mountain foothills burned, hundreds of homes were destroyed and livelihoods were lost. Local officials say there’s years of work ahead of them to restore the landscape and protect against post-fire flooding. In addition to suppression costs, federal emergency managers have paid out more than $11 million in aid to households and smalls businesses affected by the fire.

