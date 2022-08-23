Pope imposes deadline for Vatican to transfer assets to bank

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has imposed an Oct. 1 deadline for all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets with the Vatican bank. Francis’ decree follows his decision earlier this year to entrust management of all Vatican assets to one office. He took action in a bid to end decades of mismanagement that culminated with a scandal over a 350 million-euro investment in a London property. Ten people, including former Vatican officials and external brokers, are on trial in the Vatican tribunal on finance-related charges related to the deal.

