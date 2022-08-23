New Mexico won’t deny law licenses over immigration status

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will no longer deny licenses to practice law solely because of an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status, including some aspiring law students who arrived in the U.S. as children and don’t have a clear path to citizenship. The rule change from the New Mexico Supreme Court was announced Monday and is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1. Several states already have provisions that disregard residency or immigration status in licensing decisions or law exams. The rulemaking drew criticism from the state Republican Party. New Mexico previously required citizenship, permanent resident status or work authorization for a law license.

