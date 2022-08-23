Mother wants US soldier tried in Italy for son’s death

MILAN (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old Italian boy killed after being struck by a car driven by a U.S. servicewoman from the Aviano Air Base is demanding that the case be tried in Italy and not by a U.S. military court. The death of Giovanni Zanier is being investigated by Italian authorities. But because a U.S. service member is involved the case could be turned over to the military under an Italian-U.S. military treaty. The 20-year-old woman was under house arrest for investigation of vehicular homicide. Italian media have reported that toxicology exams showed she was driving with four times the legal limit of alcohol. The boy’s mother told Italian dailies on Tuesday that the woman “must be tried in Italy and serve the entire penalty here.”

