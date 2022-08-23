Malaysia’s imprisoned ex-PM Najib was once a political star

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Najib Razak is Malaysia’s first former prime minister to go to prison — a mighty fall for a veteran British-educated politician whose father and uncle were the country’s second and third prime ministers, respectively. As both finance minister and prime minister, Najib guided his country through the global financial crisis of 2009, abolished draconian colonial-era security laws and reached out to ethnic minorities. The 1MDB financial scandal that brought him down was not just a personal blow but also shook the stranglehold his United Malays National Organization party had over Malaysian politics. The U.S. Justice Department alleged that at least $4.5 billion from the 1MDB investment fund was stolen and laundered by associates of Najib between 2009 and 2014.

