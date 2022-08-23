‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever

NEW YORK (AP) — “House of the Dragon” landed as the most-watched series premiere ever for HBO. The Nielsen company said nearly 10 million people watched the “Game of Thrones” prequel on its first night on Sunday, either by streaming or linear TV. That’s still probably less than half of the number of people who will eventually see the episode. The series finale of “Game of Thrones” in 2019 was seen by 19.8 million people on the night it premiered, HBO’s most popular series episode ever. With delayed viewing, HBO estimates some 46 million people have seen it overall. HBO has been building anticipation for it all summer.

