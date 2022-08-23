Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide have been arrested on charges including bribery and kickbacks surrounding federal funds and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The 20-count indictment comes months after a Republican lawmaker abruptly resigned while facing federal wire charges involving Casada. FBI agents arrested Casada and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren at their homes Tuesday morning. The charging document alleges Casada and Cothren exploited their positions of power by working with another unnamed lawmaker to funnel money to themselves using a political consulting firm.

