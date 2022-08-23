Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show a District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict Tuesday after a trial where 37-year-old William Rogan Reid and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Reid posted a video on social media the afternoon of Jan. 6 of people walking toward the Capitol, with superimposed text stating, “Time to storm the Capitol.” Prosecutors say Reid was among the first rioters to break through a police line. He eventually went inside and broke a television and watercooler.

