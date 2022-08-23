Children of climate change come of age in ‘Katrina Babies’

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

