2 Illinois brothers face charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Illinois brothers have been arrested on felony charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The FBI says in a news release that 55-year-old Daniel Leyden of Chicago and 56-year-old Joseph Leyden of La Grange were arrested in Illinois on Tuesday. Both are accused of being part of mobs that overwhelmed police officers desperately trying in vain to prevent them from storming the building. The FBI says Daniel Leyden allegedly was in a group of people who lifted a metal barricade onto a police officers and Joseph Leyden allegedly lunged at and pushed another officer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.