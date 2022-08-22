Report: Bag found during Stockholm festival held real bomb

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated it. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, however, said it was a bomb. The finding prompted police to cordon off the area while traffic and uses were briefly re-directed. Police said Monday that “the technical investigation has been completed” but declined to comment on the content. Aftonbladet said it was a bomb and it was found near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub.

