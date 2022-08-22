Officials: Floods kill 777 in Pakistan over last 2 months

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed 777 people across Pakistan since mid-June. Rescuers backed by the military on Monday were racing against time to evacuate thousands of marooned people. Since June 14, rain and flooding have affected 1.8 million people, and 317,678 people of them are still living in camps. That’s according to the National Disaster Management Authority. It says out of the 777 deaths, about 300 were reported since Aug. 1. Floods have also damaged roads and bridges, creating problems for rescuers trying to reach flood-affected areas.

