What does the queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favors a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland. He claims the 96-year old monarch is also partial to fresh strawberries, which she will eat three or four days a weeks when they are in season. But the chef says woe betides anyone who tries to give her out-of-season berries. The Palace would not comment on the queen’s sandwich preferences.

