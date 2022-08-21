Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:01 PM

UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew

KION

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4. His infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 about his ties with the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein will be “reimagined” as part of the program. The interview was widely considered a public relations catastrophe for the Duke of York. Critics tore into the prince after the interview for his perceived lack of empathy for Epstein’s sex abuse victims. “Prince Andrew: The Musical” will send up the life and times of the duke.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content