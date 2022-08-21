Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID, isolates

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and has canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates. A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office says Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test. Kishida was on summer vacation last week and is scheduled to be back at work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected. Kishida is isolating at his official residence. He won’t go in person to a conference on African development in Tunisia but will participate online.

