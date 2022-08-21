Police: Woman linked to suitcase deaths likely in S. Korea

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea. Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018. There has been no record of her departure since, according to South Korean police officials. The remains of the children were found last week from suitcases a New Zealand family purchased from an online auction.

