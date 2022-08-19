Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Caleb Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings at Freeman High School, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday. He will get credit for the nearly five years he has already been in custody. Prior to sentencing, Sharpe apologized to his victims in his first public comments since his arrest five years ago.

