Taiwan seeks to free citizens lured to Cambodia by scammers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Taiwan is seeking to free more than 300 of its citizens lured to Cambodia by crime groups. They were promised high wages for technology jobs, but then were forced to work in call centers scamming mainland Chinese into making payments for non-existent government fees or investment opportunities. Taiwan’s government says 333 of its citizens are stuck in Cambodia, based on reports from families asking for help. Taiwanese media have been reporting heavily on the plight of those trapped by the crime networks. Police at Taiwan’s main airport have been patrolling with signs warning of the dangers of falling for bogus offers of high salaries abroad.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.